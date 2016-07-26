NAIROBI, July 26 Kenya's inflation is under
control despite a food prices-driven uptick in June and pressure
from recent increases in the fuel tax, the governor of the
central bank said on Tuesday.
The year-on-year rate of inflation rose to 5.80
percent in June from 5 percent in May. The retail prices of fuel
went up on July 15, ushering in more pressure on the rate.
"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee)was quite comfortable
with the dynamics," Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news
conference.
Policymakers left the benchmark lending rate unchanged at
10.50 percent on Monday saying the pressure on inflation was
temporary.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)