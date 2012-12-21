* New system is aimed at stemming violence, inequality
* But sceptics fear it may spread corruption
* Budget will be stretched to pay for new officials
By George Obulutsa
LIMURU, Kenya, Dec 21 Kenya will launch a
devolved system of government next year to try to hasten rural
development, but many fear the main result will be to spread the
chronic corruption that plagues national politics to a local
level.
Politicians are billing devolution as a radical reform
designed to prevent a repeat of post-election violence in 2007/8
in which more than 1,200 people were killed after a disputed
presidential poll.
Under the reform, the country's new constitution calls for
47 regional counties to be created with the aim of taking more
decisions at a local level and of tackling corruption,
unemployment and the broken education system which is dragging
down east Africa's biggest economy.
The new county governments are due to start work immediately
after elections in March 2013, and each one will be allocated
funds from the national budget to pay for projects to improve
the lives of local people across the country of 40 million
people.
However, many doubt the new system will bring about change.
"Right now, there are those embezzling, stealing money. If
these ones get back into county government, then it will make no
difference," Schuaga M u geche, 39, said at a car repair shop in
the hilly town of Limuru, near the capital Nairobi.
Mugeche said he feared devolution would simply increase the
opportunities for officials to misuse public funds.
Others agree.
"The problem is corruption. You elect someone, and before
long he has a big stomach," said vegetable vendor Mama Wambui.
The government has made great strides in some respects,
connecting most residents in places like Limuru and other
far-flung rural areas to the electric grid, providing running
water and free primary education, and building hundreds of
homes.
But President Mwai Kibaki's government has been embroiled in
several corruption scandals and some of his ministers have
resigned only to be later cleared and reinstated.
STRETCHED BUDGET
While ordinary Kenyans are worried about graft, the
government is concerned that development expenditure may be
diverted to pay for the costly new county officials.
Policymakers also fret that government borrowing could rise.
The cost of paying a new layer of officials comes at a time
when Kenya is struggling to cover civil service wages after
agreeing huge salary increases for teachers, doctors and the
police.
Some counties have already angrily complained that their
proposed budgets are too small and asked for more cash, raising
tensions in the run-up to the polls.
The county budgets are calculated according to their
respective economic potential and population sizes.
Despite the new expenditure, Finance Minister Robinson Njeru
Githae has said he plans to make sure borrowing does not rise
above 50 percent of the country's gross domestic product of
$33.6 billion, close to the government's current borrowing
levels.
The Treasury has put the cost of setting up a devolved
government at 260 billion shillings or 18 percent of the current
national budget. Those funds are needed to pay for 350
lawmakers, up from 222 previously, 68 new senators and 47
governors and their staff.
Kenyan MPs are already among the best paid in the world,
drawing about $13,000 a month, most of that in tax-free
allowances, a huge figure in a country where an unskilled urban
labourer can earn as little as $60 a month.
Although Kenya's national budget has been self-funded since
2005, much of it has been raised through debt.
"We have a self-imposed limit (on borrowing). More than that
and it becomes unsustainable," Githae told Reuters at a meeting
to discuss the 2013/14 (July-June) budget.
($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings)
