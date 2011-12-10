International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Christine Lagarde leaves the European Council headquarters after a night of negotiations at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. European Union leaders paused from their summit after hours of talks focused on... REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

NAIROBI Kenya must keep monetary policy geared towards cutting inflation expectations while the impact of high global prices on the country's finances will need both fiscal and monetary adjustment, the International Monetary Fund said.

The IMF said that Kenya's economy had expanded despite a crippling drought and higher than expected food and fuel prices but warned action was needed.

"Sustaining high growth will require addressing macroeconomic vulnerabilities," the IMF said in a statement dated December 9.

Kenya's trade deficit widened to 225.5 billion shillings in the third quarter, pushing the gap between exports and imports to a cumulative 577 billion in the first nine months of 2011, official data showed last month.

Inflation accelerated to nearly 20 percent last month. The rising cost of living has sparked a wave of low-level strikes by teachers, nurses and doctors in the region's biggest economy.

The World Bank this week cut Kenya's economic growth forecast for 2011 to 4.3 percent from its earlier forecast of 4.8 percent due to the sharp jump in prices and instability in the exchange rate among other economic shocks.

The IMF's executive board also said it had approved a top-up to a $500 million extended credit facility, bringing the total amount to $760.63 million. The approval, which had been broadly expected, paves the way for the immediate disbursement of $144 million.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)