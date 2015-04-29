(Adds minister's comments on 2015 outlook, analyst)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, April 29 Kenya's economic growth eased
to 5.3 percent in 2014 as tourism fell and agricultural output
slowed, but should pick up this year, a minister said on
Wednesday.
East Africa's biggest economy has struggled with a number of
challenges in the past year, including attacks blamed on
Somalia's al Shabaab militants that have scared away tourists,
and periodic droughts that have reduced farm output.
"Factors that impacted negatively on the tourism sector
include security concerns, negative travel advisories and fear
of the spread of Ebola," said Anne Waiguru, the devolution and
planning cabinet secretary.
Earnings from tourism fell 7.3 percent last year to 87.1
billion shillings ($921.69 million) as visitor numbers dropped
11 percent, Waiguru said in a presentation to press.
The economy slowed after a 5.7 percent expansion in 2013,
but the government has said it expects growth to rebound to 6.9
percent this year, even though further attacks blamed on al
Shabaab this year, including this month's attack on a university
in which 148 people were killed, are likely to dampen tourism.
The World Bank forecasts 6 percent growth this year.
Waiguru said an improving global economy, helped by lower
oil prices, would help Kenya's economy.
"This is expected to impact positively on Kenya's economic
growth," she said, adding any shortfall in the long rains could
keep agricultural output close to its 2014 level.
Exports of tea, fresh produce, coffee and textiles accounted
for just over half of the country's total export earnings last
year.
Waiguru said increased government spending on roads and
railways had helped growth in the construction sector, but
growth in agricultural output slowed to 3.5 percent, from 5.2
percent in 2013, due in part to erratic rainfall.
Economic growth for 2013 growth was revised upwards after a
rebasing last September, when Kenya's gross domestic product was
estimated to be 25 percent bigger after the authorities changed
the base calculation year to 2009 from 2001.
"The positive impact of a lower global oil price and
increased domestic geothermal production will boost economic
growth in 2015 and should counter weaker growth in agriculture
and tourism," Mark Bohlund, senior economist for sub-Saharan
Africa at IHS Economics, said.
"However, these will largely be one-off boosts resulting in
a slowing in real GDP growth from a projected 6.6 percent in
2015 ... to 6.0 percent in 2016."
The current account deficit increased by 30.2 percent to
536.1 billion shillings in 2014, Waiguru said.
However the overall balance of payments position improved to
a surplus of 126.1 billion shillings, up from 31.8 billion in
2013, mainly due to increased foreign exchange reserves, boosted
by the country's debut Eurobond.
($1 = 94.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James
Macharia and Susan Fenton)