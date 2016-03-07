BRIEF-Wesfarmers to not proceed with Officeworks IPO
* Determined that IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in best interests of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, March 7 Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad rose 20 percent year-on-year in January to $137.5 million, the central bank said on Monday.
Also known as remittances, the cash is a leading source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. Kenyans abroad usually send money to help their families and to invest government securities and in projects like real estate.
In full year 2015, remittances to Kenya rose 8.4 percent to a record $1.54 billion. For more details, click on: here (Reporting by George Obulutsal; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company