By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI, March 8
NAIROBI, March 8 Kenya should pay more attention
to its key economic sectors and take steps to raise its savings
rate to boost the quality of its economic growth, the World Bank
said on Tuesday.
The East African nation's government expects the economy to
grow about 6 percent this year, faring better than others on the
continent. But it is still struggling with volatile growth, slow
job creation and a big part of the population being left out of
the benefits of economic expansion.
"Taken as a whole, the past decade's economic performance
can be described as remarkable by Kenyan standards, but in a
broader perspective it is not even close to stellar," the World
Bank said in a new report on the Kenyan economy.
The country relied on the services sector, with 72 percent
of the increase in economic output between 2006 and 2013 being
driven by services like mobile telephony and financial services.
Agriculture, which accounts for a quarter of output, and
manufacturing, which has the capacity to create much-needed
jobs, grew at a slower pace in the period, the World Bank said.
"The economy has also struggled to develop the deep
public-private networks of regulation, facilitation, skills and
infrastructure, which advanced manufacturing economies need," it
said.
It noted that growth had stabilised since 2012, after macro
shocks in 2011, and due to a peaceful electoral cycle in 2013.
"Reducing volatility is primarily a question of domestic
policies," the report said.
It urged the country to boost its savings rate in order to
create a pool for domestic funds to be invested internally.
Finance Minister Henry Rotich said low interest rates
offered by banks for deposits could be one of the reasons for
the low savings, adding the government was investing in job
creation and health services.
"Growth is important but we need to maintain it and of
course make it inclusive," he said during the launch of the
World Bank's report in a Nairobi hotel.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson)