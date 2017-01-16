NAIROBI Jan 16 Kenya's economic growth rate
will slow in 2017, from about 6 percent last year, due to
sluggish credit growth and as investors take a wait-and-see
attitude before a presidential election in August, a senior IMF
official said on Monday.
Armando Morales, the International Monetary Fund's
representative in Kenya, said growth is likely to remain within
the 5-6 percent range of the past five years, despite the
slowdown.
"We expect a deceleration of growth for several reasons, but
I think the most important reason we are considering is the
potential impact of the interest rate cap on credit growth," he
told Reuters in an interview.
