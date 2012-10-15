* Economic growth badly needs a push after slowdown
* Pro-growth monetary stance unlikely to hurt shilling
* FX reserves, expected oil investments to boost
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 15 Kenya's benchmark interest rate
looks set to fall if the central bank takes advantage of slowing
inflation to attack the eye-watering commercial lending rates
stifling growth.
A year ago inflation was ripping through the economy and
even global Twitter streams were humming with protests at
policymakers' slow response.
Now, with inflation tempered, the question is whether those
same policymakers are being too slow to refocus on promoting
much-needed growth for fear of undermining the shilling currency
they have toiled so hard to support this year.
The outcome matters because Kenya, which struck oil in
March, is East Africa's leading economy and a popular
destination for yield-and-growth-hungry foreign investments.
It also matters to Kenya's 40 million population ahead of a
presidential and parliamentary election next March.
Memories are still fresh of the violence which followed the
last election in 2007 after which more than 1,200 people were
killed in widespread fighting. The health of the economy is
vital to the country's stability.
Many market participants say the central bank could now cut
rates boldly and scale back its efforts to prop up the shilling,
which it has been doing by tightening the number of shillings in
circulation.
Its continued support for the currency has driven up yields
on short-term government securities recently and kept commercial
lending rates at punitive levels.
The really bad news was that quarterly growth fell to its
slowest since 2009 in the second quarter of this year as growth
in the key agriculture and construction sectors nearly ground to
a halt.
The slowdown may be attributed in part to less demand for
the flowers Kenya grows from debt-crisis Europe, and to fewer
European tourists.
But the main cause, analysts say, was the rapid jacking up
of Kenya's benchmark lending rate to a record 18 percent last
December when the central bank was scrambling to shore up the
shilling, which had plunged more than a quarter to 107
per dollar last October, when inflation peaked at 20 percent.
The medicine worked though and the shilling, one of the most
heavily traded in Africa with average daily volume of $350
million in the foreign exchange market, has since stabilised at
82-85 per dollar for most of this year.
Inflation also tumbled, to 5.32 percent last month, allowing
policymakers to cut rates by a total of 500 basis points over
two meetings since July to 13 percent today.
Some analysts say this is still too high and is stifling
growth. But the central bank has shown that currency stability
remains its number one goal by actively absorbing liquidity from
the market, causing yields on short-term government securities
to rise at auctions over the last few weeks to around 9.0
percent from 7.5 percent.
AHEAD OF THE CURVE
The central bank's fear is "the likely weakening of the
currency but at some point, they have to sit down and say, 'what
is it that matters?'" said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
Last year's currency slump and the subsequent surge in
inflation, especially of imported goods like oil, caused
widespread anger and a failed attempt by lawmakers to remove
central bank Governor Njuguna Ndung'u from his post, after they
blamed him for the currency woes.
It also spawned a mocking Twitter campaign. The hashtag
#thingsstrongerthanthekenyashilling went viral, with one tweet
likening the shilling to "wet toilet paper".
"The central bank was traumatised by events of last year and
hence are exercising undue caution," said Aly Khan Satchu, an
independent trader and analyst.
A year ago the Kenyan central bank was blamed for dithering
in its policy response because of its preoccupation with growth.
The policymakers had since righted their wrongs, Satchu
said, creating ample room for them to champion growth again.
"We are ahead of the curve once more," he said, now that
inflation had been wrestled down.
Consumers lost out when businesses passed on inflationary
costs and they are losing out now as businesses said they pass
on their high financing costs.
"The developers are passing those costs to the buyer so that
makes housing unaffordable," said Daniel Ojijo, chairman of
Mentor Holdings, a real estate firm.
In the Mombasa Road neighbourhood of the capital Nairobi,
where investors set out to develop affordable homes for 2.7
million shillings ($31,700) each, they were now selling them for
5.5 million shillings apiece, Ojijo said.
EYE-WATERING RATES
Although inflation has fallen dramatically this year,
commercial banks' lending rates remain stuck above 19 percent.
Policymakers will have their work cut out to narrow the spread
between interest rates and inflation.
"Policy choices are all about tradeoffs. So the key is
striking that balance that is consistent with economic growth,"
said Mwangi Kimenyi, senior fellow of global economy at The
Brookings Institution in Washington.
Kenya's ministry of finance says the ideal exchange rate is
80.00-85.00 per dollar, which may explain the central bank's
reluctance to let it slip past those levels.
A strengthening past the 80 level per dollar leads to
complaints from exporters due to erosion of earnings while a
slip past the 85 level has the same effect on importers who have
to dig deeper into their pockets.
A significant weakening of the shilling could however be
avoided even if the central bank went for a decidedly pro-growth
stance, some argue.
"Kenyan shilling stability is also helped by having
healthier levels of FX reserves in place," said Razia Khan, head
of research for Africa at Standard Chartered in London.
At $5.13 billion or just over 4 months worth of import
cover, the bank's foreign exchange reserves are at record highs,
after it built them up in the first-half of this year.
The bank could use the reserves to smoothen any volatility
in the foreign exchange market, keeping the shilling stable, the
argument goes.
The discovery of oil in the northern county of Turkana in
March by British explorer Tullow Oil also pointed to the country
receiving significant foreign direct investments into the oil
and gas sector in the months and years ahead.
Those inflows should assuage any worries that a resolutely
economic-growth-friendly stance by the central bank could usher
in another round of exchange rate volatility, traders said.
"Policymakers have re-established their inflation fighting
credentials. Now it is time to stimulate growth," Satchu said.
($1 = 85.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Ron Askew)