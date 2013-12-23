(Adds details)
NAIROBI Dec 23 Kenya's economy expanded 4.4
percent in the third quarter of 2013 from 4.5 percent in the
same period last year, hurt by a slowdown in growth of the
agriculture and forestry sector, the statistics office said on
Monday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east
Africa grew by 1.6 percent in the third quarter from 0.8 percent
in the second quarter, the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics
said in a statement.
The agriculture and forestry sector expanded by 3.4 per cent
in 2013 compared to 5.8 per cent in the same period of 2012.
"The growth was mainly supported by improved performances in
financial intermediation, transport and communication, wholesale
and retail trade, manufacturing, construction and mining and
quarrying activities," the statistics office said in a
statement.
The International Monetary Fund earlier this month said it
expects Kenya's economy to grow 5.9 percent in the July-June
fiscal year 2013/2014.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams and
Toby Chopra)