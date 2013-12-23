(Adds details)

NAIROBI Dec 23 Kenya's economy expanded 4.4 percent in the third quarter of 2013 from 4.5 percent in the same period last year, hurt by a slowdown in growth of the agriculture and forestry sector, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east Africa grew by 1.6 percent in the third quarter from 0.8 percent in the second quarter, the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The agriculture and forestry sector expanded by 3.4 per cent in 2013 compared to 5.8 per cent in the same period of 2012.

"The growth was mainly supported by improved performances in financial intermediation, transport and communication, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, construction and mining and quarrying activities," the statistics office said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund earlier this month said it expects Kenya's economy to grow 5.9 percent in the July-June fiscal year 2013/2014. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)