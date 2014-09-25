NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenya will update the year it
bases its calculations of economic output on from 2001 to 2009
next Tuesday, the statistics office said, in a move that is
expected to increase the size of the economy.
The process, known as rebasing, allows statisticians to
update their estimates of economic activity and include
estimates for new areas to keep pace with technological
innovations, giving investors a clearer view of the amount and
types of activity in the economy.
Nigeria vaulted past South Africa to become the largest
economy in Africa earlier this year when it updated the base
year it uses to calculate the size of its economy to 2010 from
1990. More frequent rebasing should in theory lead to more
accurate data.
It was not immediately clear what impact rebasing Kenya's
economic activity data would have, but the National Treasury
said in its prospectus for a debut Eurobond in June that it
expected the size of the $37 billion/year economy to go up by
20.6 percent.
"It is going to be quite a jump," said Robert Shaw, a
Nairobi-based economist, citing the informal sector, like small
trading, which is usually left out of official data in many
African economies.
"We spend too much time assessing the formal sector and most
of the growth is actually being driven by the informal sector...
To get a more detailed breakdown I think it is going to be a
real eye-opener," he said.
Shaw however cautioned against expectations that the
exercise could change the day-to-day economic circumstances of
most people in Kenya, who have to bear high costs of living.
"It is just going to mean that in reality we are a much
bigger economy. It is not going to make people richer; all the
realities are still going to be there," he said.
Chris Muiga, a currency trader at National Bank, said the
rebasing had already been priced in by markets.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Hugh Lawson)