NAIROBI, June 29 Kenya's economic growth slowed
to 3.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from 5.1 percent a
year earlier, the slowest first quarter growth since 2008, the
statistics office said on Friday.
"The first quarter of 2012 was characterised by high
inflation rates, high interest rates and delays in the onset of
the long rains," the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in
its quarterly review.
It said gross domestic product on a seasonally adjusted
basis was flat in the first quarter, compared with 1.5 percent
expansion in the same period last year.
