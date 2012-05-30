ARUSHA, Tanzania May 30 Kenyan Finance Minister
Robinson Githae said on Wednesday he was confident the recent
fall in the shilling was only due to temporary factors
and the pressure would soon ease.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an African
Development Bank summit in Tanzania, Githae said the pressure on
the shilling was coming from banks converting the local currency
to pay dividends to overseas investors.
"We are confident that this is a temporary case. By the end
of this month, this pressure will go down," he said.
"There is no change in fundamentals. What is happening is
that most banks' financial year ends on December 31. This is the
month they remit dividends overseas," Githae said.
The shilling fell as low as 86.85 to the dollar on
Wednesday, it's weakest level since Jan. 17.
The finance minister also said inflation seemed to be
slowing faster than expected. Data released on Wednesday showed
the inflation rate dropped to 12.22 percent in May from 13.06
percent the previous month, the lowest since April 2011.
"If we continue like this, by September we will be in single
digits, even earlier than what we had expected," he said.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke)