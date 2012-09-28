NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenya's economy expanded by 3.3
percent in the second quarter of this year from 3.5 percent in
the same period last year, the slowest quarterly growth since
the fourth quarter of 2009.
On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east
Africa grew by 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, the government said on Friday.
"The economic slow down that started in the first quarter of
2012 spilled into the second quarter when most of the sectors
registered suppressed activities," the statistics office said in
a statement.
