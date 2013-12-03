NAIROBI Dec 3 Improved fiscal management has
left Kenya well placed to borrow from international financial
markets, the International Monetary Fund said as it announced an
immediate disbursement of $110 million.
Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, is in the final stages
of mandating JP Morgan as lead manager for its delayed
first sovereign bond issue worth up to $2 billion.
"The external and fiscal positions are now stronger, high
inflation has been tamed, and the economy's resilience to shocks
has been boosted," the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.
"Improved policies have placed Kenya in a good position to
tap the international financial markets."
The Washington-based body commended Kenya's tighter monetary
stance since September and said it had helped anchor
inflationary expectations at low levels after inflation spiked
on the back of a revision to its Value Added Tax (VAT) law.
The IMF said the Central Bank of Kenya had gained
credibility by maintaining inflation within target levels for 12
consecutive months.
Markets lost confidence in the regulator in 2011 when it was
slow to tackle surging inflation and a sharp depreciation of the
local currency to record lows, market players and economists
said at the time.
But the IMF said there were risks to the $37 billion
economy. "Kenya's economic outlook is favorable, both external
and domestic risks persist," it said, without giving further
details.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Elizabeth Piper)