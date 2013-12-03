(Adds bond roadshow plans)
By Richard Lough and Carolyn Cohn
NAIROBI/LONDON Dec 3 Improved fiscal management
has left Kenya well placed to borrow from international
financial markets, the IMF said, as the country said it planned
to start marketing a debut sovereign Eurobond next month.
The International Monetary Fund, in a statement, commended
Kenya's tighter monetary stance since September and said it had
helped anchor inflationary expectations at low levels after
inflation spiked on the back of a revision to its value-added
tax (VAT) law.
Central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u said the government
was planning a $1.5 billion Eurobond issue, which it would start
marketing next month.
Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, is the latest country
on the continent to issue Eurobonds, with international bond
issuance by African sovereigns at a record high $8 billion so
far this year, according to a report by Moody's published in
October.
The Kenyan government will hold a roadshow in Britain and
the United States next month for the planned bond, Ndung'u told
reporters in London on the sidelines of a Kenya investment forum
on Tuesday.
He declined to comment on the bond's maturity.
A calmer political environment is also enhancing investor
interest in Kenya, which delayed a Eurobond first planned in
2007 as investor confidence was hit by the global financial
crisis and post-election violence in the country in 2008.
"The external and fiscal positions are now stronger, high
inflation has been tamed, and the economy's resilience to shocks
has been boosted," the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.
"Improved policies have placed Kenya in a good position to
tap the international financial markets."
The Washington-based body also announced an immediate
disbursement of $110 million to the country.
It said the Central Bank of Kenya had gained credibility by
maintaining inflation within target levels of between 2.5 and
7.5 percent for 12 consecutive months.
Markets lost confidence in the regulator in 2011 when it was
slow to tackle surging inflation and a sharp depreciation of the
local currency to record lows, market players and economists
said at the time.
The IMF said there were still risks to the $37 billion
economy. "Kenya's economic outlook is favourable, both external
and domestic risks persist," it said, without giving further
details.
Kenya has named JP Morgan as a lead manager of the
Eurobond issue.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)