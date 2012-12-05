BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
NAIROBI Dec 5 The World Bank said on Wednesday it had cut Kenya's economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent in 2012 from an earlier 5 percent due to the effects of high lending rates, before recovering to 5 percent in 2013.
"During 2012, inflation declined sharply and the exchange rate stabilised and debt levels remained sustainable. But creating this macroeconomic foundation came at a cost. Projected growth will not meet our earlier expectations," the bank said in its latest economic update report for Kenya. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.