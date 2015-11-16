NAIROBI Nov 16 Kenya's Equity Bank
has withdrawn a notice it had sent to customers warning them of
higher interest rates, saying it had reviewed its decision after
yields on government securities tumbled, its chief executive
said.
Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills have fallen in the past few
weeks. The 91-day Treasury bill dropped below 10 percent last
week after climbing above 20 percent last month. The central
bank also said last week that it expected commercial banks to
lower their rates in line with the fall.
CEO James Mwangi told a news conference on Monday the bank
had wanted to raise rates to 24 percent from 17 percent this
month, but had withdrawn the notice that was sent to borrowers.
"The rise in interest rates was a short-term measure but it
has been shorter than we had anticipated and hence the
withdrawal of interest rates increase notice," he said.
Equity is the largest bank in Kenya by number of depositors
and its decision may be echoed by other banks.
Businesses and economists have often blamed high commercial
interest rates for stifling investment. Banks say they have to
pass on the high cost of money to their customers.
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge, who took
office this year saying that one of his goals was to help to
reduce commercial loan rates, said last week he expected banks
rates to mirror the fall seen in Treasury yields.
Mwangi said stable inflation, which is within the central
bank's preferred range of 2.5-7.5 percent, as well as falling
imports, would support stable interest rates.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jane Merriman)