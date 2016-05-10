NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's Equity Group Holdings , the country's second largest bank by assets, reported a 19 percent increase in pretax profit for the first quarter to 7.3 billion shillings ($72.71 million) on Tuesday.

The growth came from a 37 percent jump in net interest income for the group, driven by its strategy of securing cheaper funds from shareholders and creditors, while increasing lending to customers, said Chief Executive James Mwangi.

($1 = 100.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)