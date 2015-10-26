NAIROBI Oct 26 Kenya's Equity Bank Group posted on Monday a 14 percent rise in pretax profit, to 18.14 billion shillings ($177.58 million), for the first nine months of this year, helped by higher interest income.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the Kenyan market and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, said interest income rose 21 percent to 31.60 billion shillings, while customer deposits rose 30 percent to 317 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)