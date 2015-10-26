* Sees Kenya's contribution to group profit falling
* Group posts 14 percent rise in nine-month pretax profit
* CEO says high interest rates to slow loan growth across
industry
(Adds CEO quotes, outlook, share price)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 26 Kenya's Equity Bank Group
expects its regional subsidiaries to contribute 60 percent of
profit in five years from roughly 10 percent now, its chief
executive said on Monday after announcing a 14 percent rise in
nine-month pretax earnings.
Equity's pretax profit climbed to 18.14 billion
shillings ($177.58 million), helped by higher interest income.
Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the Kenyan
market, also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda
and Democratic Republic of Congo.
"In five years, we expect the subsidiaries to have grown
significantly," CEO James Mwangi said.
Kenya's contribution to the bottom line was expected to
slide to 40 percent from 89.1 percent in the nine months to
September, he said. It has already slipped from 94.5 percent in
the same period of 2014.
In the first nine months, interest income rose 21 percent to
31.60 billion shillings, while customer deposits rose 30 percent
to 317 billion shillings.
Mwangi said growth in loans was expected to slow across the
industry in the coming months due to rising interest rates that
would force businesses to postpone new borrowing.
Rates on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to
22.492 percent last week from 8.529 percent at the start of this
year. The central bank has raised its benchmark lending rate to
11.5 percent this year to support a weakening shilling.
"People can postpone projects that can wait for six months
or one year," Mwangi said. "And we advise people, if there is no
urgency, and we know it is a short-term spike, why do you want
to hit turbulence?"
At 1007 GMT, Equity Bank shares were up 1.8 percent to trade
at 41.75 shillings.
Total loans rose 27 percent to 263.4 billion shillings from
206.7 billion, while total assets rose to 445.8 billion
shillings from 339.44 billion.
Equity group's ratio of bad debts to total loans rose to 4.5
percent from 4.3 percent in the first nine months of 2014.
Mwangi blamed this on rising non-performing loans in
operations in South Sudan, which has been mired in conflict
since December 2013.
Mwangi said the value of transactions on its mobile phone
banking service, launched in July, rose to 69.5 billion
shillings at end of September from 49.5 billion shillings in
July. It now has 1.3 million users, as it capitalises on rising
demand for mobile banking services in Kenya.
($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan and David
Evans)