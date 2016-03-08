NAIROBI, March 8 Kenya's Equity Bank group said on Tuesday its full year pretax profit rose to 24 billion shillings ($236.6 million)in 2015, from 22.4 billion shillings a year earlier, helped by higher interest income.

The lender, the biggest in the East African country by the number of depositors, said net interest income jumped to 34.1 billion shillings from 29.2 billion shillings previously.

($1 = 101.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)