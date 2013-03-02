* Say not being able to vote on Monday is "slap in face"
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 Kenyans living abroad say
they feel cheated about not being able to vote in Monday's
closely contested election, even though the millions of dollars
in remittances they send back home each year are a major fillip
to east Africa's biggest economy.
There are an estimated 2.5 million Kenyans in the diaspora,
many living in the United States and Britain, but also in
Germany and Kenya's east African neighbours.
Kenya's government concluded in November that its citizens
abroad would not be able to exercise their constitutional right
to vote because of logistical and financial constraints impeding
their registration in time for Monday's presidential election.
Justice Minister Eugene Wamalwa told parliament in November
that voting outside of Kenya, allowed by a 2010 constitution,
was "not practical" for the moment given the challenges already
facing electoral authorities in enrolling voters at home.
This was "like a slap in the face," said Erastus Mong'are, a
Kenyan living in Delaware in the United States, where the
biggest Kenyan community overseas numbers up to 400,000.
Kenya's March 4 vote will be one of the most closely watched
in Africa after a tense campaign that has divided the nation and
raised fears of a repeat of the bloodshed that followed disputed
2007 elections.
All the more reason why Kenyans overseas think they should
have a say in it. The diaspora community sent home nearly $1.2
billion in remittances last year, according to the Central Bank
of Kenya, up 31 percent from a year earlier.
Remittances rank as the fourth-largest source of foreign
exchange in Kenya, after revenue from tea, horticulture and
tourism, and the hard currency sent home offers much-needed
support to the shilling against the dollar.
"People are disappointed because they wanted to
participate," said Gakuru Macharia, secretary general of the
British branch of CORD, the alliance supporting Prime Minister
Raila Odinga, who is a leading contender in Monday's election.
"Every year we are sending billions of Kenyan shillings to
Kenya to support our families. The property boom that you see in
Kenya is fuelled by Kenyans in the diaspora," Macharia said.
In recent years, following the new 2010 constitution that
gave Kenyans abroad the right to vote for the first time,
politicians like Odinga have made trips to court the diaspora,
recognising their economic clout and ability to mobilise funds.
On the world's poorest continent, South Africa allows its
citizens abroad to vote, but many African states find it hard to
organise such external voting, even if they do permit it.
"TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION"
Kefa Otiso, president of the Ohio-based Kenyan Students and
Scholars Association, said some diaspora members believed they
were being kept from voting because politicians back home feared
their independence and questions about graft and incompetence.
"Any time these people come out here they get some pretty
tough questions from the diaspora about how the government is
conducting itself, using resources," Otiso told Reuters.
"If you raise these questions at home, somebody can
interfere with your bank loan, your salary," he added.
"Many of us know that ideally people in power would like the
diaspora to send money and keep quiet ... We like to joke that
it's a form of taxation without representation."
Kenya's ambassador to the United States, Elkanah Odembo,
said Kenyans in America had been keen to vote.
"In my travels around the country talking about this
possibility, I sensed they were really excited," he said.
Odembo said overseas voters could have had an impact in a
close election.
"The contested election of 2007 had a margin of just about
400,000. This is just (the number of) the U.S. diaspora. We're
not talking about the other large diaspora in the U.K," he said.
Britain is home to an estimated 130,000 Kenyans.
Despite not being able to vote this time, Kenyans abroad
have still played an active role in the campaign, by raising
funds for candidates and sponsoring advertisements on Kenyan
radio and television and in newspapers.
"What they're doing is encouraging their kin back home to
vote for their candidates," said Macharia, adding a significant
number had also gone back home to vote and monitor the polls.
But for those not able to travel, the sense of being left
out of determining the country's future is strong and bitter.
"We're not being treated with respect," Otiso said.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Sophie Hares)