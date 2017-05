Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses striking doctors at the Uhuru Park as they wait for the release of jailed officials of the national doctors' union following their case to demand fulfilment of a 2013 agreement between their union and the government that would... REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/Files

NAIROBI Kenya's main opposition alliance said on Thursday it had chosen veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga as its candidate for a presidential election scheduled for August 8.

Odinga, 72, will face off against President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is running for a second and final five-year term. The two men were the main contenders in the last election in 2013.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)