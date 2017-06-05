By Katharine Houreld
| NAIROBI, June 5
Kenya's most flamboyant
anti-corruption activist, Boniface Mwangi spent years enraging
politicians with headline-grabbing stunts, once herding
blood-drenched pigs to parliament to highlight legislators'
sky-high salaries.
Now he's running for office.
Mwangi, the fiery 33-year-old son of a street hawker,
promises to force change from within if he wins a parliamentary
seat in the Aug. 8 elections, when Kenyans choose a president,
parliamentarians and local representatives.
Winning the seat he seeks in a Nairobi district could be
tricky. Kenyans are used to politicians showing up in convoys of
luxury cars around elections, handing out small banknotes while
asking for votes, a practice that is illegal but ubiquitous.
Instead of cash, Mwangi offers flyers and handshakes.
"Will you sell yourself for 500 shillings ($5) for five
years?" he asked one group of men.
One of them, Joseph Outo, held up a flyer and shouted back
to laughter from the crowd: "What can I do with this? Where's
the T-shirts? Where's the money?"
But win or lose, his candidacy is attracting an unusual
degree of national attention, contributing to public anger over
scandals rocking President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.
"In Kenya, we have vampire leaders, they suck our blood
every day," Mwangi told Reuters in a brief pause during
campaigning. "I’m tired of not being listened to, I’m tired of
our thieving politicians ... I’m running to become the voice of
the people inside parliament."
Mwangi, who formed his own small Ukweli party, is not
supporting any presidential candidate: neither Kenyatta, seeking
a second five-year term, nor his chief rival, veteran opposition
leader Raila Odinga, who ran in the last two elections.
Mwangi says his views were forged during post-election
violence a decade ago, when more than 1,200 people were killed
following a disputed vote.
A young news photographer then, he took pictures of
lynchings, severed limbs, a church full of families burned
alive. When the violence stopped, Mwangi and others launched a
travelling photo exhibition to remind citizens of the suffering
politics can cause.
The violence is brutal because the stakes are so high,
Mwangi said. Kenyan politicians have some of the world's highest
salaries - parliamentarians earn more than $10,000 per month
with perks - and they often steal more. The average monthly
salary in Kenya is $108.
"Violence comes from politicians, not the people," the
father-of-three told Reuters as he campaigned outside Nairobi's
sprawling Marakiti market, where women breastfed babies above
overflowing gutters and a hawker demonstrated glue traps using
live rats.
Since the riots, Mwangi helped organise a graffiti campaign
depicting politicians as vultures, marched into clouds of
teargas alongside primary school children protesting against
illegal construction on their playground, and burned coffins
outside parliament to protest against retired politicians
getting taxpayer-funded funerals.
Mwangi has publicly declared his assets and his taxes and
challenged his rivals to do the same. If elected he'll take a 50
percent pay cut and refuse the car loan, bodyguard and medical
allowance that come with the job, he says.
FLAGRANT CORRUPTION
The president acknowledges his government has been slow to
tackle graft, telling journalists in October: "Corruption is
frustrating me ... but my hands are tied". As Kenya's economy
and government have grown, so have the opportunities to steal.
The country's budget has nearly tripled over the last five
years, and "the level of corruption has been rising alongside
the same," said Halakhe Waqo, the head of the Ethics and
Anti-Corruption Commission, which investigates corrupt officials
and recommends prosecutions.
The number of prosecutions has shot up from 138 five years
ago to around 1,000 now, he said. The conviction rates is also
slowly increasing, although Kenyans want to see more senior
officials in the dock.
Edward Ouko, the auditor-general tasked with looking after
public accounts, told Reuters at least 18 of the 45 government
ministries have accountability problems "which point to
literally corruption". He estimates around a third of government
payments are misappropriated.
In one notable recent scam, at least $15 million was paid
out of government accounts after someone created fake companies
and submitted invoices to the National Youth Service, Ouko said.
A woman who was caught after collecting the cash from a bank
in sacks said she was the hairdresser of the then cabinet
secretary, Anne Waiguru. Waiguru denies any involvement and
called the allegations "a smear campaign". She is now running to
be a county governor.
In another scandal, millions of dollars are alleged to have
gone missing from the health ministry; USAID stopped giving to
the ministry last month over corruption concerns.
Ouko, the auditor, is himself being investigated by Waqo's
anti-corruption commission for buying computer software without
going through the correct tendering process. He says only one
company made the software he needed and he believes the case is
politically motivated.
Many cases get bogged down the court system. Wealthy
defendants "will always go to court and procure a court order to
stop us from investigating," Waqo said.
Mwangi, who has been arrested around a dozen times during
protests, puts it more simply.
"In Kenya, you are guilty until proven rich," he said with a
wry smile. "Why would you hire a lawyer? You buy the judge."
Voters, used to grand promises, don't all trust him yet.
"I will vote for him. We see him (in newspapers) fighting
for our rights," declared spinach seller Mary Njau.
"But what will stop him from changing after he is elected?"
asked her customer Irene Njoki.
(Editing by Peter Graff)