* Residents say land, jobs ignored by Nairobi
* Separatists blamed for killing 15 on election day
* New devolved government to give power to grassroots
By Drazen Jorgic
MOMBASA, Kenya, March 5 When 200 masked men
attacked police on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast hours before the
start of national elections this week, the violence will have
alerted the incoming president to one of the most pressing
issues facing his new government.
The attacks, which left 15 dead, highlighted the tensions
now damaging prospects for growth and investment along the coast
and in the economically vital port city of Mombasa.
The discontent, largely based on long-held grievances over
land, also highlights a broader debate in Kenya, where many
outside Nairobi are angry at how the central government has
failed to share out the national wealth.
Although Mombasa is a gateway for trade in east Africa, the
city is blighted by unemployment, an issue the separatist
Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) has exploited to recruit
disillusioned young men and win support for its cause in an area
better known abroad for white sandy beaches beloved of tourists.
"Unless a very good plan is put in place to increase
employment in this region, even more youths will become
radicalised," said Phyllis Muema, an executive director of
Kecosce, a community organisation which tries to rehabilitate
young men.
"Educated or not, they can't get jobs. That's why they are
alienated and support the MRC."
Police said the Monday morning attacks, which killed nine
officers, were carried out by the MRC in pursuit of its demands
that the national vote be scrapped in favour of a referendum on
secession of their home region.
The MRC denied involvement but the violence raised fears
that the coastal region could be destabilised by those intent on
stirring up the sort of unrest that broke out after the last
election in 2007, when 1,200 were killed and 350,000 displaced.
RED BANDANNAS
One of the distinct features of the Monday morning attacks
was that raiders wore black tops and red bandannas, a uniform
that identifies men who have undergone combat training with the
military wing of the MRC, community groups say.
"The red bandannas show readiness to shed blood," said one
MRC sympathiser.
On the eve of the vote around 40 men wearing red bandannas
also assaulted 24-year-old labourer Akida Ramadan in front of
his single-room home, cutting off part of his ear and slashing
his back before knocking him to the ground with an axe.
"The attackers told me 'If we spare you, then you will vote
for upcountry people and not locals'," said Ramadan, who lay
shirtless on his stomach in the clammy Mombasa heat, bloodied
bandages covering machete wounds on his back.
Kenya elects a new president this week but people on the
coast are angry about decades-old issues, including the
acquisition of land by politicians and wealthy people from
upcountry, lack of jobs, decrepit infrastructure and some of the
worst schools and hospitals in the nation.
"The coast is hot as a flashpoint, with or without the MRC,"
said Cedric Barnes, a Nairobi-based Horn of Africa project
manager for the International Crisis Group think-tank.
Barnes said the MRC has been degraded to a large extent by
assassinations and imprisonment of key personnel, though
historical grievances still fuel discontent amongst coastal
residents.
"The anger stems from the cosmetic concerns and all the lip
service and we've been given from successive governments," said
Hussein Khalid, a Mombasa-based executive director of Muslims
for Human Rights.
The incoming government will be formed either by Raila
Odinga, a veteran politician, or Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of
Kenya's founding president Jomo Kenyatta.
With tourism hurting from election violence fears and
businesses reluctant to invest in conflict-prone areas, the new
president will have to convince coastal residents that their
grievances will be addressed.
"The leaders we are selecting now are the same as before. I
think it will be the same story," said Julias Ngala, 42, a taxi
driver.
NEW SYSTEM
However, one possible means of relieving the tension could
be the launch of a devolved system of government, which a
constitution adopted in 2010 envisages as a way to hasten
development outside Nairobi.
If run properly, it will give more power and money to local
government officials, who will have a greater say on how to
improve the lives of local residents.
"This is an expensive system of government that might cost
us heavily if not properly overseen. I fear that it may not just
be devolved government but also devolved corruption," said Erulu
Edward, 45, a doctor in Mombasa.
Most coastal voters see devolution as a positive for the
coast, though many Mombasa residents are unaware that proceeds
from the Mombasa port, a nationally vital institution, will be
shared out across the country rather than returned to the city's
local government coffers.
"There are huge expectations amongst people and there will
be a huge conflict once people realise that the money from the
port doesn't come back to the kitty of the county," added Muema,
the community organiser.
The coast has largely put its faith in Odinga to address the
land issues that are vital to their economic prosperity, because
he has taken on Kenyatta over the vast property his family owns.
However, if Kenyatta wins, the task of the government will
be made harder by widespread belief amongst residents that the
Kenyatta family are the biggest landowners in the country.
Many residents fear if Kenyatta wins the presidency then the
land issue will not be resolved for at least another five years,
even though Kenyatta has repeated at campaign rallies that he
would seek to solve the question once and for all.
"If he wants to clear his name, he should return his family
land to local people. Most of us don't think he can do a good
job because of that," said Festus Malingi, 47, a cleaner in
Mombasa.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James
Macharia and Giles Elgood)