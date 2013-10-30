* Results were not electronically transmitted as planned
* New system was meant to limit rigging, avoid violence
* Four officials plead not guilty in anti-corruption court
NAIROBI, Oct 30 The chief executive of Kenya's
electoral commission was charged on Wednesday over a $15 million
tender for equipment that was meant to prevent vote fraud during
March's presidential election but broke down during the count.
The new technology was aimed at avoiding the violent
disputes that led to 1,200 deaths after the election five years
ago. Previous votes in Kenya have also been dogged by "ghost"
voters, stuffed ballot boxes and rigging at the final tally.
As well as biometrically testing voter identity, it was
meant to transmit the number of votes cast to a central tallying
centre - unlike in the past when votes were ferried manually
from polling stations, increasing the chances of tampering.
But the collapse of both parts of the system led to a very
slow release of results, stoking speculation the vote had been
rigged, and led to a legal unsuccessful legal challenge to
President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.
James Oswago, the CEO of the Independent Electoral and
Boundaries Commission, and three other officials were accused at
Kenya's anti-corruption court of being behind the 1.3 billion
shillings ($15.26 million) tender to purchase the equipment.
The accused were charged with four counts of abuse of office
and failing to comply with procurement regulations, as well as
failing to inspect and confirm that the devices supplied were in
good working condition.
Oswago, his deputy Wilson Shollei, the director of finance
Edward Karisa and procurement manager Willy Kamanga pleaded not
guilty to the charges and were released on bail pending an
appearance on Nov. 14.
The failure of system was cited by Kenyatta's rival, Raila
Odinga, as one of the grounds for his legal challenge.
While the Supreme Court did confirm Kenyatta's election, it
also ordered an investigation into the procurement of the
biometric voting and electronic system.
Oswago was arrested on Tuesday by officials from the Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission for interrogation.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Alison Williams)