NAIROBI Jan 13 Kenya's High Court ruled
on Friday the next presidential and parliamentary elections
should be held in March 2013 rather than this August as set out
in the new constitution, the first polls since a disputed vote
in December 2007 after which more than 1,220 people were killed.
The government had proposed delaying the vote by four months
to December because of logistical problems, a move which
prompted petitions to the court to make a ruling on the date.
The court ruled the current parliament should be allowed to run
its term, with elections held 60 days later.
The constitution, endorsed by a referendum in 2010, had set
the east African country's presidential and parliamentary
elections for Aug. 14.