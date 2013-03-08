* Deep-seated sense of economic marginalisation on coast
MOMBASA, March 8 Kenya's congested port of
Mombasa, where thousands of cargo containers destined for across
east Africa lie stacked high in the sun, is a potent symbol of
the economic challenge facing the winner of this week's
presidential election.
Whoever emerges as Kenya's new leader will have to work out
how to boost growth when the nation's infrastructure is badly in
need of an upgrade.
From Mombasa, trucks carry their loads to neighbouring
countries on a mostly single lane road that many Kenyans see as
a symbol of how the government in Nairobi has for years ignored
outlying areas even when they are vital to the economy.
While the nation focuses who will win the presidency, races
for new posts such as the governors of large cities like Mombasa
could play an important role in spreading the nation's wealth
more evenly.
The pressure to address a deep sense of marginalisation
beyond Nairobi and the central uplands is becoming more acute.
There are plans to create a new port in Lamu, north of
Mombasa, and to build an oil and gas industry based on new finds
discovered across east Africa that will need export terminals.
But handing more power to the regions comes with risks.
Though it may bring more investment, Kenyans long used to the
grubby dealings of their politicians fear it may also add a new
layer of corruption that will siphon off state funds.
"Hitherto, all the development has been channelled to the
capital city," National Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Chairman James Mureu said. "But a devolved government will
decentralise development and take it back to the grassroots."
Kenya needs a new formula to catch some of its sprightlier
neighbours. Growth estimated at 4.5 to 5 percent in 2012 is not
enough to drag the nation out of poverty when the population of
40 million is growing at 2.7 percent a year.
"It seems the economy will not break through that 5 to 6
percent level of growth unless there is a significant spending
on infrastructure," said Phumele Mbiyo, regional head of
macroeconomic research at CFC Stanbic Bank.
The government's medium-term growth target is 10 percent.
DEEP-SEATED GRIEVANCES
Problems are keenly felt in Mombasa, a vital link in the
nation's economy. The only major violence so far in this week's
elections was around Mombasa and was blamed on a separatist
group that derives support from a population that feels
marginalised. The Mombasa Republican Council denied the charge.
Residents voice grievances about unemployment and the
seizure of real estate by the rich and powerful. And the shanty
towns of the poor cluster against luxury tourist resorts,
another vital industry that Kenya cannot afford to ignore.
"The stakes are very high. The coastal region is the
backbone of the Kenyan economy," said Hussein Khalid, head of
the Mombasa-based Muslims for Human Rights.
In the city's working class neighbourhoods, jobless youths
idle in rubbish-strewn streets lined by crumbling homes and open
sewers. Drug addiction is a growing problem.
The port is a major employer but suffers from the
inefficiencies associated with poor roads and other
infrastructure that residents say have been neglected for years.
Shipping a container from Tokyo to Mombasa costs less than
transporting it to neighbouring Uganda from the Kenyan coast,
the World Bank said in 2010, and there has been little
improvement since then.
And while it takes 19 days to ship a container from
Singapore to Kenya, it takes 20 more days to truck it from
Mombasa to Nairobi.
Infrastructure spending featured prominently in the
presidential campaigns of Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy
Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta, who had a slight lead as counting
continued on Friday.
PROMISES
In his manifesto, Odinga promised to spend 10 percent of the
country's $35 billion gross domestic product on infrastructure.
Big posters showed him standing in front of a brand new highway.
Kenyatta pledged to more than double the paved road network
to 24,000 km as well as modernise the Mombasa port and the
country's pitiful rail network.
In a bid to shift the balance of government spending,
Kenya's new constitution stipulates county governments are
entitled collectively to at least 15 percent of the revenue
generated by central government.
Kenyatta has said he will increase that figure to 40 percent
within five years if he becomes president. But his presidency
will face other challenges.
Big Western donors have said a Kenyatta presidency will
complicate diplomatic relations because he is charged with
crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.
Beyond Mombasa's port, tourism leaders on the coast lament
the Nairobi government's reluctance to offer more support to a
sector already stung by sporadic local violence as well as the
economic downturn in Europe.
Tourism is the coast's biggest employer, but in the 11
months to end-November arrivals at Mombasa airport fell 23
percent from a year earlier.
"We will have a local government which will be sensitive to
fragile industries like tourism, so we hope it will propel us,"
said Sam Ikwaye of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and
Caterers.
