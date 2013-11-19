(Adds new capacity, customer comment)

NAIROBI Nov 19 Kenya's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had cut the unit cost of electricity, a move that could slash customers' power bills by about 11 percent.

High electricity costs and frequent outages are cited as some of the biggest challenges facing businesses and households in East Africa's biggest economy.

Fredrick Nyang, acting head of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC,) said the tariff cuts resulted from the expected commissioning of new-generation plants that will be less reliant on fuel.

He said the new plants would use geothermal, co-generation, coal and liquefied natural gas to generate a total of 1,250 megawatts of electricity, adding to the country's existing 1,670 MW capacity, which mainly comes from hydroelectric dams.

Kenya is the first country in Africa to tap the vast quantities of hot steam in the Earth's crust for geothermal energy.

"The key driver in this two-year period is geothermal," Nyang told Reuters by telephone, adding that 80 percent of the additional capacity would be generated from geothermal.

The ERC said the cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity would ease to 15.51 shillings ($0.18) from next month to June, before dropping to 13.44 shillings in the following year.

During the fiscal year starting in July 2015, the cost will fall further to 12.26 shillings, the ERC said, attributing the cuts to rising energy generation as new plants are commissioned.

Commercial and private customers will have an average savings rate of 11.2 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year on their bills and an average of 6.4 percent in the following year, the ERC said.

One industrialist who did not wish to be identified said the new tariffs did not go far enough, saying the 2015/16 tariff would work out to $0.15 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, below the $0.9-$0.10 preferred by manufacturers.

Nyang said there was little risk the plants would fail to be completed on time, because senior government officials were monitoring their construction closely.

The country's main electricity producer, KenGen, is expected to generate 400 MW of the additional electricity, with other private producers generating the balance, Nyang said.

($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings)