By George Obulutsa
| NAIROBI, Sept 14
NAIROBI, Sept 14 A plan to start building
Kenya's first coal-fired power plant in October has been delayed
as the consortium involved awaits a government plan to resettle
people on the coastal site, the group's chief executive said on
Monday.
The Kenyan and Chinese venture plans to build the 1,000
megawatt (MW) plant in the east African nation that now relies
heavily on renewable energy. It is part of a plan to boost
Kenya's installed capacity to about 6,700 MW by 2017 from about
2,500 MW.
Francis Njogu, chief executive of the consortium, Amu Power
Company, said the group needed the National Land Commission
(NLC) to finish a resettlement plan for the site before it could
submit an environmental impact report, the last major hurdle.
The group originally slated October to begin construction.
"We are working closely with NLC," Njogu told Reuters,
without saying when he now expected construction to start.
The environmental impact report will be submitted to the
National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for approval.
"As soon as they give us this, we will complete a few other
small processes, then we will start. We are ready to go," Njogu
said, adding that the consortium could start construction within
60 days of receiving NEMA's approval.
When it invited bids, the Energy and Petroleum Ministry said
construction was expected to take 30 months.
The consortium, which won the contract last year, comprises
Kenyan firms Centum Investment and Gulf Energy,
alongside Chinese companies China Huadian Corporation Power
Operation Company, Sichuan Electric Power Design and Consulting
Company, and Sichuan No. 3 Power Construction Company.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)