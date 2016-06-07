NAIROBI, June 7 Kenya was hit by a nationwide
blackout on Tuesday, but efforts to restore power were underway,
the country's sole electricity distributor said.
Kenya Power said on Twitter some parts of the grid
were already back online. It did not say what had caused the
blackout.
Blackouts occur regularly in Kenya, partly because of an
ageing energy network and insufficient generation capacity. Many
businesses in Nairobi and other big towns own generators as
backups. On Tuesday, a deafening drone of generators could be
heard in parts of Nairobi.
"We are having a national blackout," Kenya Power said on
Twitter. "Restoration is in progress and we have managed to
restore Western parts of the country."
Areas where power was restored included West Kenya, North
and South Rift and Nairobi South, the company said.
(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Larry King)