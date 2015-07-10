NAIROBI, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya's
renewable energy sector is set for a boost in September when a
solar microgrid company plans to become the country's first
licensed private utility to sell power to the public, ending a
half-century monopoly by the state electricity firm.
Earlier this year, the government granted Powerhive East
Africa, an energy technology venture with its roots in the
United States, a permit to supply electricity to rural homes in
competition with 53-year-old grid giant Kenya Power.
For over two years, Powerhive has been running pilot schemes
in four villages in Kisii, providing around 1,500 people with
solar power.
"Our goal ... is line with that of the government - we want
to connect and provide reliable service to as many rural
communities as possible," said Rik Wuts, Powerhive's co-founder
and vice president for business development.
Under the deal, the company will produce solar power and
distribute it to rural off-grid communities, providing a clean,
stable electricity supply on a "viable commercial basis".
Powerhive will begin generating and distributing electricity
under its new license to homes in the west Kenyan counties of
Kisii and Nyamira from September.
The area has a high population density and concentration of
homes, making it ideal for microgrid models that rely on short
distances between the power source and target premises. The
microgrids connect around 150 to 300 clients per locality, as
well as serving public buildings like schools.
Leveraging the falling prices of solar photovoltaic panels
and power storage equipment globally, Powerhive says it has
succeeded in bringing the cost of microgrid power closer to that
of mains electricity.
"In many places in the developing world, the cost of (main)
grid extensions is simply too high to be feasible," said Wuts.
"The cost decline in solar and (power) storage will continue
bringing off-grid generation costs ever closer to grid levels,
and we have developed innovative technology to optimise the cost
of distribution and the design of the distribution systems," he
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
LAST-MILE CONNECTIONS
Kenya is trying to speed up expansion of electricity
penetration across the country, particularly in rural areas,
under the Last Mile Connectivity Project launched by the
government in March.
This scheme aims to connect some 310,000 people living close
to 35,000 Kenya Power transformers to the grid in the next two
years, at a cost of around $200 per connection.
The model used by Powerhive will help bring power to over
50,000 primary schools that are set to benefit from a
government-sponsored project to equip them with laptops,
according to Pavel Oimeke, director of renewable energy at the
Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Powerhive utility concession is "a win-win development
for Kenya that will allow more people to access electricity and
make the industry more competitive", he said.
Kenya has a huge market for power that companies like
Powerhive could exploit, he added.
"If they make a good business case, we can expect more
players to come on board and help connect more people," Oimeke
said.
Powerhive may not pose a major threat to a well-funded,
established entity like Kenya Power, but the role of smaller
companies in energy-sector development should not be
underestimated, he noted.
World Bank figures indicate that only around three in 10
Kenyans have access to electricity, dropping to around two in 10
in under-served rural areas.
Oimeke predicted that solar power's market share in Kenya
would increase through microgrids with continued government
support in the form of enabling legislation and regulation.
But Wuts argued that if Kenya Power can access funds to
assist with the cost of lighting up rural areas, smaller
utilities should also be able to tap concessional loans,
government guarantees and other financial support.
Last November Kenya Power received a $147 million loan from
the African Development Bank and the Kenyan government for the
Last Mile venture.
"We have confidence in our model on a fully commercial
basis, but we would be happy to cooperate with the government
and Kenya Power to reach Kenya's electrification goals as soon
as possible," Wuts said, expressing an interest in joining the
Last Mile project.
