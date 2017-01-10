NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jan 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
commercial farm in Kenya has become Africa's first electricity
producer powered by biogas to sell surplus electricity to the
national grid, cutting the carbon emissions associated with
oil-powered generation.
The Gorge Farm Energy Park in Naivasha produces 2 megawatts
(MW) of electricity - more than enough to cultivate its 706
hectares (1,740 acres) of vegetables and flowers, and with
sufficient surplus to meet the power needs of 5,000-6,000 rural
homes.
The new plant generates not only electricity, but also heat
for the farm's greenhouses, with fertiliser as a by-product.
Gorge Farm, approximately 76km (50 miles) northwest of
Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is owned by the Vegpro Group, a
leading East African exporter of fresh vegetables and its second
largest exporter of roses.
Biojoule Kenya, the independent power producer that operates
the Gorge Farm plant, signed an agreement to sell electricity to
Kenya Power & Lighting Company (KPLC) - the country's sole power
distributor - in 2016.
Biojoule Kenya sells the power to Gorge Farm and to KPLC for
$0.10 per kilowatt hour (kWh). Diesel-generated power, by
contrast, costs $0.38 per kWh to produce.
"The Gorge Farm plant is physical proof that locally
produced feedstock can be used to generate clean and
cost-effective power for all Kenyans," said Mike Nolan, chief
operating officer at Tropical Power, a developer of biogas and
solar plants in Africa.
It supplied engines for the plant in conjunction with Clarke
Energy, a UK-based engine service provider.
SLASHING DIESEL USE
The plant produces biogas through anaerobic digestion, a
process in which crop residue from the farm is digested by
micro-organisms. The biogas produced is burned in two engines,
producing both electricity and heat in a process called
cogeneration.
Producing the same amount of energy using diesel would
require 5 million litres of fuel annually, Nolan explained, plus
the extra fuel required to transport the diesel inland from the
port of Mombasa.
Tropical Power says the biogas plant contributes to a
7,000-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per year,
since the farm does not have to use electricity from the grid
produced by oil-fired power stations.
Cogeneration currently makes up a tiny fraction of renewable
power sources in Kenya, at 0.7 percent in 2015, according to the
Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN), the country's
biggest power company.
Geothermal was the biggest contributor to the electricity
generation mix, with 49 percent, followed by hydropower at 44
percent. But some experts see room for considerable biogas
expansion.
"The potential for biogas generated electricity in Kenya is
significant," said Helen Osiolo, a policy analyst at the Kenya
Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis. She believes
biogas could generate between 29 and 131 MW of power, but says
the biggest challenge is that the government will not pay enough
for it.
"There are concerns that the tariff is too low to attract
substantive investor interest," Osiolo said. In addition,
agricultural and municipal waste is in demand for other uses
such as fertiliser, which may limit the expansion of biogas
generation.
Even though anaerobic digestion of waste to produce biogas
is an established technology in Europe and Asia, the concept is
still new in Africa at large scale. The technology had been
deployed in 45 sites globally before debuting at the Gorge Farm
plant.
SOURCE OF FERTILISER
Osiolo says a further barrier to the expansion of the use of
biogas is the perception that it requires a substantial amount
of raw material in order to produce any meaningful energy
output.
However, according to Tropical Power, if organic material or
crops from 1 percent of Kenya's landmass were deployed in
anaerobic plants connected to the grid, it would produce the
equivalent of the country's entire current effective installed
electrical capacity of around 1,800 MW.
There are further benefits, according to Tropical Power's
Nolan. The 50,000 tonnes of Gorge Farm's residue that can be
used annually for biogas can produce 35,000 tonnes of a natural
fertiliser by-product.
That can be used to improve the crop yield of local farms,
displacing synthetic fertiliser, he said.
Nolan said thatTropical Power's experience with the grid
operator has been straightforward.
"Our site is located very close to the grid interconnection
point and so engineering challenges were minimised," he said.
