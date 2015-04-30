* Kenya seeking to reap benefits from sector
* Country has commercially viable oil deposits
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, April 30 Kenya has proposed rules
requiring oil exploration firms to give local investors a 5
percent stake and use local suppliers and staff for their
services to get a bigger share of earnings from the new sector.
East Africa has become a hot spot for oil and gas
exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds, but Kenya has
yet to update its legal framework for the sector.
Tullow Oil and Africa Oil have estimated
discoveries of 600 million barrels to the northwest of Kenya,
and plan to submit their development plans to the government by
late 2015 prior to commercial production.
The rules are expected to be passed by parliament by August
along with a revised petroleum bill, said Ministry of Petroleum
and Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge.
"It is to encourage utilisation of local resources,
equipment, whatever is available locally must take precedence
over foreign, mostly the human capital, (which) we have a lot,"
Njoroge told Reuters.
Oil industry analysts and observers say the law will be a
boon for local companies and workers in the near-term, but that
there would be need for programmes to expand capacity if Kenyans
were to meet all the laid out requirements in the regulations.
The regulations state that within 10 years, oil companies
would be required to source 60 to 90 percent of goods and
services locally, and 70 to 80 percent of their management staff
and the same proportion of technical staff.
"Obviously local suppliers will have a field day if these
bills are passed. Because the industry will have to go literally
scavenging for any capable supplier," Mwendia Nyaga, a
Nairobi-based oil and gas consultant said.
"But even after that is done, I doubt that they will be able
to hit the required percentages, so there will still be a big
problem," he said referring to a dearth of certain skills,
specialised goods and services in the near-term.
Africa Oil said it supported the government's effort to
maximise use of local resources, citing it was already offering
employment and contracts for goods and services to as many
Kenyans as was possible.
"There is much debate still to be had over whether strict
Local Content Regulations will actually help or hinder achieving
these important shared objectives," Africa Oil said.
(Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt)