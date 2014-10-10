* India's Essar pulled out of refinery in November 2013
* Kenya bought Essar stake for $5mln
* Geothermal plant seen as supplier for industrial park
By George Obulutsa
OLKARIA, Kenya, Oct 10 Kenya is yet to decide
whether to turn east Africa's only oil refinery into an oil
storage facility or pay for its upgrade after buying the
remaining 50 percent stake from India's Essar Energy,
the energy minister said on Friday.
Fuel distributors have long complained about the poor
quality products from the 50-year-old refinery in the port city
of Mombasa and prefer importing cheaper and better imports.
Kenya's government has agreed to pay Essar $5 million to buy
the Indian firm's half of the refinery after Essar exited the
joint venture in November 2013 and abandoned plans for a $1.2
billion upgrade on the advice of consultants who said it was not
economically viable.
However, the decision to keep the plant working is backed by
prospects for an oil and gas boom in the region following a
string of discoveries in Kenya and Uganda, as well as political
pressure to keep it running to prevent job losses, analysts say.
Essar said it had planned to increase the refinery's crude
handling capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year (79,000
barrels per day) from 1.6 million now.
"Shortly we'll be looking at various options which are
available to us from using the refinery as a tank farm that can
give us security of supply," Davis Chirchir, the energy and
petroleum minister, said told reporters at a geothermal power
plant at Olkaria in Kenya's Rift Valley.
"Or whether we use it as a transhipment tank farm or look at
upgrading it."
Oil products from the plant serve customers in Kenya,
Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and parts of Democratic
Republic of Congo.
Chirchir was visiting the geothermal power plant owned by
state-controlled Kenya Electricity Generating Co (KenGen)
, near the town of Naivasha north of Nairobi, which is
being expanded to address chronic power shortages that critics
say have discouraged investment.
Endowed with vast geothermal energy resources, the east
African nation wants to expand its generation capacity by 5,000
MW by 2017 from about 1700 MW now, to lower tariffs and cut
costs of doing business.
East Africa's largest economy is struggling with ageing
energy infrastructure and the government plans to increase
electricity supply and at the same time keep costs low.
"I think the important thing here that we really need to
appreciate is we are driving the cost of power in Kenya down to
make our country competitive," Chirchir said.
"When we do that we expect to spur demand, because spurring
of demand is about introducing new industry in our country."
The minister said Kenya would attract large companies to
invest in the nearby region, by setting up an industrial park.
So far, a paper and a textile company that require steam in
their manufacturing processes had expressed interest in the
project, officials said, without giving further details.
KenGen, which is 70 percent state-owned and is Kenya's
biggest power generator, plans to team up with private investors
to build new geothermal power plants by 2016.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)