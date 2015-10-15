NAIROBI Oct 15 Industrial projects along
Ethiopia's Omo River could dry up Kenya's Lake Turkana and
create a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe exacerbated
by climate change, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.
Turkana, the world's largest desert lake, lies in Kenya's
northwest corner, on the border with Ethiopia, and gets 90
percent of its water from the Omo River.
Ethiopia is one of Africa's fastest-growing economies and
has the potential to generate 45,000 megawatts of hydropower by
tapping the rivers that cascade through its highlands. It is
pushing to become a top energy exporter and manufacturing hub.
Large-scale industrialisation of the Omo, including the Gibe
3 hydroelectric dam, which began power production this month,
and a planned 2,000-square-km irrigated sugar plantation
downstream, could siphon off water from Turkana and wipe out
fish stocks.
"Lake Turkana is in danger of disappearing, and the health
and livelihood of the indigenous peoples of the region along
with it," Joseph Amon, health and human rights director at Human
Rights Watch, said in a statement before releasing a report in
Nairobi.
Addis Ababa rejects the claims, saying its own studies show
the dam will regulate the river's flow and stabilise water
levels in the flood-prone region.
Human Rights Watch called on Kenya to initiate talks with
Ethiopia and pass a climate change law that would address the
persistent drought and disappearing grazing lands in Turkana.
Its report comes as world leaders prepare to gather in Paris
in December to devise a global strategy on climate change.
"The struggles of the Turkana people are an important
reminder for governments around the world that human rights
should be a central element of the future Paris climate change
agreement," Amon said.
Average temperatures around Lake Turkana, which is home to
about 300,000 people, have risen by 2-3 degrees Celsius since
1967 and rainfall has been uneven.
Semi-arid Turkana is one of Kenya's poorest regions. Most of
the population are pastoralists, and Human Rights Watch said
reports of livestock deaths and increased fighting over the
region's scarce resources had increased.
