By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Thursday strong growth in its mobile banking business would help offset the country's cap on lending rates, after posting an 18 percent rise in its January-September pretax profits.

The government in the East African nation capped commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank's lending rate in September, spooking foreign investors, who sold off bank shares.

Equity's pretax profit rose to 21.5 billion shillings ($211.8 million) in the first nine months of this year as net interest income surged by a third.

Equity also offers mobile phone banking, including lending, through its subsidiary Equitel.

Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing the volume of loans disbursed on its mobile platform had leapt to 30 billion shillings at the end of September from 1.6 billion shillings in the same period in 2015.

"I think that it has had significant reward (for) the bank," Mwangi said.

The bank also said it expected growth in deposits to continue at a double digit percentage rate.

"Digitisation and launch of Eazzy pay and Eazzy Biz are likely to have current account and transaction floats (volumes) increase significantly," it said in a statement, referring to its mobile phone and internet based services.

Mwangi said while demand for private sector credit in Kenya could grow, banks may prefer to invest in government securities.

"What we have done is reduced the risk premium in the market place such that lending and investment in government bonds are having the same yields," Mwangi said.

Equity, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Rwanda, focuses on the low income segment of the market, marked by small individual deposits in many accounts.

The lender, the biggest in Kenya by the number of depositors, said net interest income rose to 32.3 billion shillings from 25.6 billion in the year-earlier period.

Total assets rose to 468 billion shillings, from 445.75 billion at the same time last year

At 1135 GMT, Equity's shares were up 0.8 percent at 30.75 shillings on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Mark Potter)