NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first nine months this year rose 18 percent to 21.5 billion shillings ($211.82 million) from 18.14 billion shillings in the same period in 2015.

The lender, the biggest in the East African country by the number of depositors, said net interest income rose to 32.3 billion shillings from the previous 25.6 billion shillings. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)