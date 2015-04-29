(Adds comment from chief executive, details)
NAIROBI, April 29 Equity Bank of Kenya's
first-quarter pretax profit rose 13 percent rise to
6.11 billion shillings ($64.69 million), lifted by a rise in
interest income.
The lender, the biggest in the east African country by
depositors, saw interest income rise 13 percent to 9.47 billion
shillings, Chief Executive James Mwangi said.
"We are highly optimistic that growth momentum will be
maintained throughout the year," Mwangi said. He added the group
has signed up 730,000 customers since October for its mobile
phone-based financial service platform, a key area of growth.
Non funded income like gains from trading forex jumped 36
percent to 5.62 billion shillings, Mwangi said.
The bank, which operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and
South Sudan, said total costs rose 24 percent to 7.13 billion
shillings, mainly due to investments in the group's IT
infrastructure network and the roll out of its banking agents.
The the agent network, mostly made up of small shop owners
in underbanked rural areas, now stands at about 20,000 and has
come to an end after three years.
"The mopping of the savings under the mattress is very
powerful," said Mwangi, adding that the initiative has boosted
the bank's deposits by 35 percent compared to the first quarter
in 2014.
($1 = 94.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Louise Heavens)