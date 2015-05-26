NAIROBI May 26 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Tuesday it planned to expand its operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo, its chief executive officer said.

CEO James Mwangi told a news conference the move was subject to regulatory approval and did not give a time frame for its entry, nor the cost of the investment.

"Today we announce the objective of making our first step outside east Africa," Mwangi said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)