By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, July 29 Kenya's Equity Bank
has scored 2 billion shillings in new deposits in less than six
months from a specialised branch in Nairobi to support local
Chinese business, helping boost its half-year results, the
company said on Monday.
The boost from the branch, benefitting from China's push for
more influence across Africa, helped drive a 17 percent rise in
first half pretax profit for Kenya's biggest bank by number of
accounts to 9 billion shillings ($103 million).
"The Chinese are dominating the development of
infrastructure in our country and they are creating SMEs (small
and medium enterprises) to support the supply chain," Chief
Executive James Mwangi told Reuters.
"In just under six months of opening, it has built up a
deposit base of over 2 billion shillings. That takes our
traditional branches over 20 years to build," Mwangi said.
The bank had hired Chinese personnel to staff the new branch
in the capital so that it could do more business with Chinese
firms and residents, who work in many areas of the economy,
including building roads and retail, he said.
The bank is offering letters of credit and bid bonds for
Chinese businesses as part of a push on trade finance generally,
helping raise non loan-related income to 36 percent of the total
from 33 percent in the same period a year ago.
The share of Equity's revenue from its loans business fell
to 64 percent in the first half from 66 percent while its cost
to income ratio dropped a percentage point to 49 percent.
"We have managed to reduce our fixed costs by shifting to
what one would call low-cost delivery channels," Mwangi said,
citing its network of agents, who offer services away from the
branch, and its mobile banking platform.
He said the bank was on course to hit its profit growth
target of 30 percent this year, as a slowdown in its regional
markets of South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda subsides.
"We are on course. The second half is normally much more
profitable," said the chief executive.
($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings)
