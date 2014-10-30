NAIROBI Oct 30 Kenya's Equity Bank Group reported on Thursday a 25 percent jump in pretax profits for the first nine months of the year, citing growth in non-interest income and a drop in provisions for bad debts.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said profit rose to 15.82 billion shillings ($177.16 million) as non-interest income rose 23 percent.

