NAIROBI Oct 30 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Thursday that pretax profits rose by a quarter in the first nine months of the year, largely due to growth in non-interest income and falling provisions for bad debts.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said profit rose 25 percent to 15.82 billion shillings ($177.16 million) for the period to the end of September from a year earlier.

Chief Executive James Mwangi told a briefing that Equity, Kenya's biggest lender by depositors, plans to register a holding company to oversee its various units in the region.

"All the subsidiaries will be held by a non-operating group company so we can ringfence them," Mwangi said.

Each subsidiary would be responsible for its own capital needs, as opposed to the present situation where the Kenyan parent supports the subsidiaries.

The bank is setting up a subsidiary to provide a mobile phone banking service using the network infrastructure of the east African nation's No. 2 telecoms firm, the local arm of Bharti Airtel, and will initially rely on its existing mobile banking customers.

Mobile phone-based financial services have spread in Kenya since telecoms operator Safaricom launched its M-Pesa service in 2007, helping the country increase the number of people with access to formal financial services.

Equity said non-interest income, from activities such as foreign exchange trades, jumped 23 percent to 12.958 billion shillings in January-September. Provisions for non-performing loans dropped 62 percent to 900 million shillings, Mwangi said.

Equity group's ratio of bad debts to total loans fell to 4.3 percent during the period from 5.5 percent last year, he said. (1 US dollar = 89.3000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)