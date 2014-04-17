BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 9.4 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
NAIROBI, April 17 Equity Bank of Kenya posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 5.4 billion shillings ($62.14 million), lifted by growth in its loan book, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank's net loans and advances to customers rose 28 percent to 179.3 billion shillings, Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing in Nairobi.
($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 net profit 9.4 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )