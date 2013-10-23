LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B1/B+/B+, has hired JP Morgan as a lead manager for its debut Eurobond issue, according to two market sources.

It is not clear if the US bank will act as a sole lead manager or other banks will also be brought onto the deal.

JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)