Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B1/B+/B+, has hired JP Morgan as a lead manager for its debut Eurobond issue, according to two market sources.
It is not clear if the US bank will act as a sole lead manager or other banks will also be brought onto the deal.
JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.