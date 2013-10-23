BRIEF-China Merchants Securities' March net profit at 502.2 mln yuan
* Says March net profit at 502.2 million yuan ($72.79 million)
(Adds co-arrangers)
By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya is expected to appoint Barclays and Standard Bank as co-arrangers alongside JP Morgan for a debut Eurobond worth up to US$2bn, according to three market sources.
The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, picked the US bank to lead the issue, but left the choice of the co-managers to the investment bank's discretion.
JP Morgan declined to comment, while Barclays and Standard Bank were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Says March net profit at 502.2 million yuan ($72.79 million)
* Update following discovery of inadvertent communication that included internal forecast of 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA to individuals outside Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: