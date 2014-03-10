By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, March 10 Kenya will push ahead with a
debut Eurobond even though market conditions have deteriorated
and it is not clear what yield it will have to pay, Finance
Minister Henry Rotich said on Monday.
The east African country plans to borrow up to $2 billion
from overseas financial markets but postponed its investor
roadshow, which had been expected to start in January.
Rotich said Kenya will set a date for roadshows once it
receives clearance from the stock exchange where the bond will
be listed.
"We are progressing," Rotich told Reuters by telephone. "In
a short while, maybe as soon as we get the clearance, we should
be proceeding to that (roadshow) stage."
International bond issuance by African sovereigns hit a
record high in 2013 as foreign investors sought higher yields
among fast-growing economies such as Rwanda and Ghana.
However, the delay in Kenya's roadshow and greater market
volatility triggered by the United States reducing its economic
stimulus programme have made some investors question whether
Kenya will be able to borrow as much as it hopes in current
market conditions.
Bankers who were not on the deal told IFR, which is also
owned by Thomson Reuters, that Kenya may have to entice
investors with a yield of 9 to 10 percent if it wants to borrow
$2 billion. Even if it sought to borrow $1.5 billion, it could
cost between 8.50 percent and 9 percent, said one banker.
Rotich declined to comment on how much Kenya intends to
borrow and said it was difficult to judge the price of the bond
as market conditions have worsened since last year.
"Yes, we are aware of the gradual tightening of markets," he
said.
"But we cannot know the price until we start this process of
roadshows and meeting investors and getting their indication
about what rate they can lend to Kenya."
Kenya's initial debut Eurobond in 2007 was scuppered by
post-election violence which crippled the economy and dented
investor confidence.
One fund manager said Kenya should push ahead with the bond
as a peaceful election last year and oil discoveries in its
northern regions have fuelled optimism about the country's
economic prospects.
"It is a favoured country in the eyes of investors at the
moment," the fund manager said. "It has a good story to it."
However, not everyone was optimistic about Kenya's prospects
of launching the bond under current market conditions. "I'll
believe it when I see it," said one banker.
