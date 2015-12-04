NAIROBI Dec 4 Kenya's finance minister on
Friday rejected claims that 140 billion shillings ($1.4 billion)
of the country's debut $2 billion Eurobond had gone unaccounted
for and detailed how the money had been channelled to other
ministries.
The East African nation tapped international markets for the
first time in June last year, with investors snapping up its
debut five- and 10-year debt.
But opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday the
government could not account for 140 billion shillings of the
cash from the Eurobond.
Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury Henry Rotich
denied any wrongdoing at his ministry, which also published an
18-page report detailing how the money was spent, in answer to
Odinga's accusations.
"There is no money missing," Rotich said, dismissing
Odinga's claims. "This one was clearly misinterpretation of our
fiscal accounts."
Public frustration has mounted in recent months over the
failure to prosecute top officials accused of corruption. That
has put pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose popularity
has been weakened by the furore.
In a lengthy question and answer session with journalists,
Rotich detailed how cash from the Eurobond and an additional
$750 million raised by reopening the bond had been sent to Kenya
from U.S. banks JP Morgan Chase and Citibank.
Kenya's public prosecutor earlier this week asked the
country's anti-graft body and police to file a report into
possible irregularities in spending of the Eurobond money.
