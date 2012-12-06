NAIROBI Dec 6 Kenyan dry cell battery maker
Eveready said on Thursday cost cuts helped the group
return to a pretax profit of 69 million shillings ($802,300) for
the year to the end of September from a loss in the previous
financial year.
The cost reductions led to a 4 percent improvement in its
gross margin, while revenue was stable at 1.4 billion shillings.
A recovery in the Kenyan shilling against the dollar led to
an unrealised gain of 50 million shillings that was partly
offset by higher financing costs, Eveready said.
Listed in 2006, the firm's share price has declined from a
peak of 28 shillings to just over 1 shilling each, after its
earnings were hit by rising costs and counterfeits which
affected demand.
The business still faces those challenges but management has
devised plans to get the business back to growth, Eveready said,
without offering further details.
The company did not recommend the payment of a dividend.
($1 = 86.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)