NAIROBI Jan 27 Eveready East Africa , Kenya's main dry cell battery maker, said on Friday it would cut costs after it posted a loss for its year ended September, when sales fell due to competition and operation costs soared.

The firm also blamed a one-off payment to cater for waste management and a further sum paid to its pension scheme to plug a deficit arising from a decline in the equities market.

Eveready said in a statement that a jump in prices of raw materials and the fluctuation of regional currencies against the dollar also led to a pretax loss of 173 million shillings ($2.03 million) in the year to September 2011 from a profit of 15 million shillings the year before.

Net sales fell 16 percent 1.4 billion shillings, and the firm said it would not pay a dividend. ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia, Editing by Mark Potter)